A petition for LEGO to make a Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus set is gaining traction

LEGO has an idea portal that allows Lego fans to request ideas for new sets, and many have suggested creating replicas of classic pieces of music gear. One of the newest ideas put forward is the Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus Multi Player.

The Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus is one of the most famous pieces of DJ equipment in the world, with users including David Guetta and more.

“This new-age classic piece plays a significant role in the life of clubs and parties,” reads the build’s description. “DJs are playing the best music on this, mixing the songs together with great precision.”

The set, designed by Hungarian builder Tamás Borján, contains a whopping 2,628 pieces, and features a removable USB stick, an adjustable tempo fader, a CD that can be ejected, two individual LED panels, an adjustable waveform panel and more.

As demonstrated by the video shared on the Lego Ideas site, you can also remove the screens to show song selection and wave forms.

The website allows users to submit ideas for LEGO products to be turned into potential sets available in shops and online, with the original designer receiving 1% of the royalties.

If the submission for the idea reaches 10,000 supporters, it may be made into an official LEGO set. As of writing, it is currently at just under 3,500.

LEGO takes the ideas portal seriously; a Fender Stratocaster set became available in 2020 after a fan design went viral.

The brick set was designed up by LEGO Ideas user TOMOELL, who based it on the dream guitar of their teenage years. The design presented the Stratocaster in a multitude of colours, including black, white, yellow, red and blue. The final product also includes a LEGO Fender combo amp – complete with a foot switch.

Fingers crossed the Pioneer CDJ 2000 Nexus recieves the same viral treatment.

You can have a look at the impressive design at Lego Idea’s website.