Julian Casablancas suggested Stevie Wonder as Daft Punk’s Infinity Repeating vocalist

The Strokes frontman sang on the demo, which was released as part of the Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition

Julian Casablancas of The Strokes has shared that he originally suggested Stevie Wonder should have sang on Daft Punk’s Infinity Repeating, which was made as a demo in 2013.

Daft Punk celebrated the 10th anniversary of their 2013 album Random Access Memories by dropping a special edition of the record last week (12 May), which featured early takes and demos, including Infinity Repeating.

The track was revealed to have been the band’s “last song ever” in a new video for episode one of the Memory Tapes. Although it didn’t make the final cut, Casablancas did feature on the track Instant Crush, the album’s fourth single.

In the new video, Casablancas reflected on his time in the studio with Daft Punk during the making of Infinity Repeating. He said, “Before Instant Crush, we were doing this track, and I thought it was cool, and they were like ‘yeah, we’re not going to do anything with that’. And so I thought, ‘can I play? May I play?’”

He went on to add, “I sang the demo and I was like – and I wouldn’t generally have this grandiose ambition – but I just thought, because they work with all these huge-name people, maybe Stevie Wonder wants to sing this song. I thought that’d be cool. And they were just like ‘no, no, no – you do it!’”

You can watch the full episode below:

In late March, Music producer and UKG icon Todd Edwards, who worked with Daft Punk on 2001’s Face To Face and 2013’s Fragments Of Time, spoke about the possibility of a Daft Punk reunion on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1.

When asked about the potential for the French duo to come back together, Edwards told Lowe, “I wouldn’t count it out… You don’t know what’s going to happen five years from now. They might decide we’re going to put on a tour, or maybe they get a stroke of… You don’t know, maybe the time away will bring them back together.”

To find out more about the 10th anniversary edition of Random Access Memories, which features 35 minutes of unreleased material, go to DaftPunk.com.