Justice release Incognito, the “​​synth-laden” third single from their forthcoming album Hyperdrama

Electronic duo Justice have launched the third single, Incognito, from their forthcoming album Hyperdrama.

The new release follows on from comeback singles One Night/All Night featuring Tame Impala and Generator which landed back in January. Further details on the track listing for the new record are yet to be revealed, but it is set for a 26 April release.

The new single begins with a spacey intro and then picks up into a faster pace, packing in loads of chunky synth sounds. It goes through varying pace changes throughout, with each one bringing a new melodic pattern.

Justice say of the track, “Like many songs on this record, it switches from all electronic to all human music abruptly, multiple times within its four minute run. The structure is dictated by what feels good at the moment it happens, without necessarily following any other rule.

“We had to unlearn everything we thought we knew about song structures, and music in general, when we started working on Hyperdrama, which was very refreshing,” they conclude.

Listen below:

Justice’s new album will mark their first studio record since 2016’s Woman. As the track listing is still under wraps, it could well be possible for a collaboration with The Weeknd to feature on the album.

Back in January, The Weeknd had been posting a range of cryptic images on Instagram containing Justice’s signature cross logo, with one also featuring a French flag – the duo, Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, are of French nationality.

Justice are also billed as a headliner of Field Day Festival, and a topline performer for this year’s Coachella Festival – this will act as the debut performance of their as-yet-unseen new live show. They will be playing a range of shows shortly before and following the release of the new album.

View all live dates via the official Justice website.