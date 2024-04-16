“Every penny we make with Justice, we invest into stuff that’s not necessarily commercially viable”: Justice say every record they make renders them “bankrupt”

It can be expensive to make music. Given that you’re here, you probably know that already, but it seems that even electronic giants such as Justice struggle with the costs of putting out records.

The duo, Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay, are to release their brand new album Hyperdrama on 26 April. It marks their fourth record and is their first studio release since 2016’s Woman. Like many artists, Justice say they put every penny they earn from their releases right back into their musical projects.

In an interview with Billboard, de Rosnay says, “[We] have no idea how much we get paid from streams. Not that we don’t care, but we don’t really look out for that.” He continues, “Every time we finish making a record, we are, like, ruined.”

“Like, bankrupt,” Augé says. The duo’s concert film IRIS: A Space Opera by Justice, which landed in 2019, is an example of one of their costly grandeur projects, but as de Rosnay goes on to explain, they don’t mind so much that money gets tight, as they’re grateful for what they already have.

“Like, we don’t have any money left, because every penny we make with Justice, we invest into stuff that’s not necessarily commercially viable,” he states. “As long as we are not in dire need, we don’t need to earn more money. We have houses. We have fun. We have food. It sounds cliché, but that’s the truth.”

Check out their latest single from the forthcoming album, Saturnine, below:

Justice are performing at Coachella festival on Friday 19 April. They will be touring following this date, and you can view all of their upcoming shows via their official website.