Kanye West samples underground producer TSVI “without permission”: “We’re at the bottom; he’s at the top with billions in his bank”

“He has an infinite sample pack at his disposal, which he can use as he pleases, without any repercussions.”

An underground dance music producer, TSVI — who recently discovered that Kanye West allegedly sampled his music without permission — has criticised the artist’s use of sampling “without any repercussions”.

Posting to Instagram on Monday, TSVI, who also goes by Anunaku and is the founder of record label, Nervous Horizon, purports that his 2016-released track 12345678 was sampled by West. The track in question is West’s 2021-launched Believe What I Say.

Listen to both tracks for comparison below:

“So, as you might have seen, last week I found out that Kanye sampled my track ‘12345678’ that was released on Chevel’s label Enklav back in 2016,” wrote TSVI – real name Guglielmo Barzacchini – on Instagram on Monday morning.

“It’s been a few days since I discovered this (in a totally random way, searching myself on WhoSampled), and I think it is one of the most surreal things that has happened to me in my music-making career.

“Fuck Kanye though. I’ve seen stories of him stealing samples from other producers in the underground music scene, and it sucks. We producers are at the bottom of the chain; he’s at the top with billions in his bank account, with a team of producers who have complete freedom to sample whatever they want. He has an infinite sample pack at his disposal, which he can use as he pleases, without any repercussions.

“Anyway, I’ll probably never see any money from this, but I appreciate all of your support and kind messages.”

Fellow DJs/producers have reacted to the news in the comments. Eris Drew suggests “As long as you own your music maybe hire a lawyer in the States to negotiate a writing credit and royalty,” while UK techno DJ James Newmarch says he should “100% go after it”, referring to a friend who “received a 60k settlement” from Drake for sampling without permission.

MusicTech reached out to TSVI for comment. He said, “The minimum that I’d like to gain from this situation is at least a credit on the song.”

So far, there has been no response from Kanye West or his team.

Keep an eye on TSVI’s Instagram page for more updates and be sure to check out his music on Bandcamp.