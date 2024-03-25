Watch: Jon Bon Jovi makes unexpected appearance on stage with Armin Van Buuren at Miami’s Ultra Music Festival

Jon Bon Jovi made a surprise appearance during Armin Van Buuren’s set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami last weekend for a remix of Bon Jovi’s 1992 track, Keep The Faith.

Van Buuren’s set took place on the mainstage, and saw the rock artist take to the stage just after 30 minutes into the performance to provide further vocals for the remix.

Ultra took place across the weekend (22-24 March), and hosted sets from huge names in electronic music such as Calvin Harris, Afrojack, Chase And Status, David Guetta, Peggy Gou and many more.

Introducing Bon Jovi to the crowd, Van Buuren called, “Ultra are you ready for something special? I remember being a little kid and buying this guy’s album. Please welcome to the stage, the legend, Mr Jon Bon Jovi.”

Watch the moment below from the 38 minute mark:

In a statement on the surprise guest appearance, Van Buuren said (via Billboard), “It’s an incredible honour to remix this track and to share the stage with Jon Bon Jovi, as I’ve been a massive fan for years.

“This track is different from anything I’ve ever released before, and no better place to first share it with you all than on the Ultra mainstage.” Bon Jovi himself has no further live dates planned as he is recovering from a previous vocal cord surgery.

Last year, Van Buuren broke two world records during one DJ set. In August, he played a set at the top of the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai – known as the world’s tallest building – and set the record for the highest performance atop the tallest building on the planet, and for the largest LED screen employed for a show. The 40-minute DJ set took place on a balcony near the top of the 328-metre-tall building.

