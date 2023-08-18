Armin Van Buuren DJs atop Burj Khalifa, breaks two world records

The DJ set was the highest performance atop the tallest building on the planet and involved the largest LED screen employed for a show.

Armin van Buuren has broken two world records by performing a DJ set on the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai, the world’s tallest building.

The 40-minute DJ set took place on a balcony near the top of the 328-metre-tall building and consisted of the DJ, producer and label owner’s usual stadium-filling blend of electro-house and trance. A recording of the record-breaking set has been uploaded to YouTube, which you can watch below:

Armin Van Buuren’s elevating DJ set broke two world records: the highest performance atop the tallest building on the planet and the largest LED screen employed for a show. Oh yeah, we forgot to mention – the set was accompanied by mammoth audio-reactive visuals that spanned the length of the whole building.

The DJ set took place to promote the upcoming Middle East debut of UNTOLD — Dubai’s first mega festival, which will take place in February 2024. On the lineup is Alok, Alesso and Martin Garrix.

Talking of Martin Garrix, the Animals producer also has some experience in DJing on top of tall buildings. In October 2022, Garrix celebrated winning DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs list by playing on top of the Empire State Building, becoming the first ever DJ to do so.

Neither DJ are the winner of the highest DJ set ever recorded on land, however. That feat went to Indian students Nosher Ali Khan, DJ Ghasuray, and Saad Ata Barcha, who played on the summit of the Pakistani mountain, Manglik Sar (6,050 meters) in 2021.

More cool DJ sets to have happened recently include a DJ set at Stone Henge and a set at the site of the Pyramids of Giza, both performed by Carl Cox. Nina Kraviz has delivered techno to fans on the Great Wall Of China and Paul Oakenfold once DJed at Mount Everest Base Camp.

Read more about UNTOLD festival via untold.com.