“I almost didn’t want to finish it because I was having so much fun”: Jamie xx will release second album soon “if all things go to plan”

Listen to his new single, Baddy on the Floor, and check out a virtual tour of Jamie xx’s London studio.

Jamie xx has confirmed a new album is in the pipeline, and shared its first single, Baddy On The Floor. He’s also shared footage of him making the new single in his deliciously scenic London studio

Baddy On The Floor, made in collaboration with DJ Honey Dijon, is a summer-ready funky house jam filled with jutting filtered vocals, a bulging bassline and loads of explosive disco samples. Listen to the track below:

The release of Baddy On The Floor, out now on Young – a sub-label of XL Recordings – coincides with a number of public appearances from the xx band leader, including a three-hour DJ set at week one of Coachella and a new interview on BBC Radio 1.

Presenter Jack Saunders interviewed Jamie xx on BBC Radio 1 on Monday 15 April, during which he hit play on the track for the first time in public and confirmed to Saunders that a much-anticipated second solo album is due to be released soon.

“I’ve been playing a lot of [this music] out at festivals over the past couple of years and this is the first thing,” says Jamie.

“First thing around… a record?” asks Saunders. ��“Yeah,” responds Jamie.

“So, we’re going to get our first Jamie xx album since In Colour in 2015?”

“Yes, if all things go to plan.”

Jamie admits that he does “feel pressure all the time” to release new music, but says that the Covid-19 lockdown offered him a chance to pause and “enjoy the process of making music”.

“One of the reasons this album took so long was because I almost didn’t want to finish it because I was having so much fun,” he tells Radio 1.

Alongside the revealing of the track, Jamie posted a video on Instagram of him creating it in his London studio. In it, Jamie tinkers with drool-worthy studio gear in a studio overlooking the city skyline. There are too many items to mention really, but it’s a vintage collector’s dream. Watch the clip below:

We’ll continue to feed you updates on Jamie xx’s second album, but in the meantime you can follow him on Bandcamp.