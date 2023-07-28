The second single, Loading, from James Blake’s next album is here

James Blake has released the second single from his forthcoming album – a track entitled Loading.

This new song is set to be part of Blake’s seventh full-length body of work, Playing Robots Into Heaven, which is due to be released on Polydor in September.

Listen to Loading below:

The track sees the Limit To Your Love producer and singer dip into a 909-flecked 4×4 techno beat and back out into softer moments typical of Blake’s style. Although they haven’t been credited, the track features Blake’s vocals in various pitches, alongside other undisclosed vocalists.

This track follows the first single from the album, Big Hammer, which was revealed in June. While the second single is more in-keeping with mellow sounds associated with Blake today, Big Hammer reverts to his post-dubstep style, with a boisterous leftfield trap-cum-trip-hop beat, a bleeping synth and rap samples.

The music video for Big Hammer, which you can see below, shows a Clockwork Orange-esque mob crashing into various buildings, terrorising the public.

The tracklist for the forthcoming album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, which will come out on 8 September, is below:

1. Asking to Break

2. Loading

3. Tell Me

4. Fall Back

5. He’s Been Wonderful

6. Big Hammer

7. I Want You to Know

8. Night Sky

9. Fire the Editor

10. If You Can Hear Me

11. Playing Robots into Heaven

In May of 2022, Blake created an album specifically for users of Endel, an app that uses AI to create reactive soundscapes for sleeping and studying. The album is called Wind Down and is an ambient group of tracks designed to allow listeners to sleep healthily.

On the Wind Down album, Blake said: “The Wind Down soundscape I created with Endel lets me explore the more ambient side of my music and create a project to support people in a new way.

“It’s mesmerising to hear how my music blends with the science-based sounds of Endel’s AI and I think we’ve invented something not just beautiful or even meaningful, but truly practical.”

Pre-order James Blake’s next album, Playing Robots Into Heaven, via jamesblakemusic.com.