Jai Paul announces new headline shows for autumn

Jai Paul has announced new headline shows for the autumn, including his first shows in France, Germany, and Australia.

The singer-songwriter will begin in California in September, with two nights at The Mayan Theater in Los Angeles. He’s then got two nights in San Francisco, first at The Regency Ballroom and then at Portola Music Festival.

In November, Paul is heading to the Élysée Montmartre in Paris, followed by a night at Huxley’s in Berlin. And the following month, he’s set to play two nights at 170 Russell in Melbourne.

Paul, who’s largely kept himself anonymous since he first began uploading music online over 15 years ago, made his live music debut at Coachella in April. Since then, he’s played shows in New York and London.

He said on Reddit, just before he made his live bow, “This weekend I’m gonna be playing my first ever live show and I’m not gonna lie I am absolutely shitting it”.

If you want tickets to any of the upcoming shows, they’re available exclusively via ballot on Paul’s website. For the US shows, fans should sign up by 10PM PST on 23 August. Meanwhile, for the rest of the shows, fans need to sign up by 9AM local time on 28 August.

Tickets are limited to two per person, and ballot winners will be told through email on the 28th.

London-born Paul first uploaded the demo BTSTU on MySpace in 2007. Another of Paul’s biggest tracks is Jasmine, which landed in 2012. However, he went on hiatus after a collection of tracks were leaked in 2013, and returned in 2016 with his brother A. K. Paul under the name Paul Institute.