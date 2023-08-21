“Go hate on someone else”: Paris Hilton fires back at “haters” who accused her of not playing live during DJ set

Paris Hilton gave a mic-drop response mid-DJ set when two “haters” held up signs accusing the TV personality and DJ of not playing live.

Hilton, who rose to fame during the early 2000s, has been DJing for over 10 years now, and reassured two festivalgoers at Tomorrowland that she was playing her set live.

Hilton’s DJing career began in 2012 with her first appearance at Brazil’s Pop Music Festival. According to The Independent, she is reportedly the highest-paid female DJ in the world.

Now seen in a newly shared clip on TikTok, during her set at the electronic music festival in July, Hilton was captured responding to two audience members who were holding up signs accusing her of playing pre-recorded material.

Hilton shared the clip to TikTok, where she says in the footage, “This is dedicated to the two haters at the front holding signs up saying I’m not playing live, ‘cause honey, yes I fucking am.”

She adds, “Sorry I’m a girl, I’m hot, I’m blonde. We can do everything. Go hate on someone else.” Fans in the comment section have suggested she should mix her response into upcoming sets, and Hilton replied stating she “loved” the idea.

Check out the viral clip below:

Discussion surrounding pre-recorded sets has risen over the last week after a clip of producer deadmau5 was newly shared on YouTube in which he suggested that DJs at most major festivals are made to play pre-recorded material due to time restraints.

He has since followed up on his comments by reiterating that he himself is not a DJ, and that everyone should make music in whichever way feels right to them, pre-recorded or live.