“When someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, they go elsewhere to shock”: Jack Antonoff criticises Kanye West

Jack Antonoff isn’t holding back when it comes to Kanye West, saying in a new LA Times interview that the rapper “just needs his diaper changed so badly”.

The record producer and Bleachers frontman says of Ye, “It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call. I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space.”

READ MORE: Jack Antonoff awarded Producer Of The Year for the third year in a row at the 2024 Grammys

It’s not the first time Antonoff has had words for West, either. Earlier this year, Antonoff called him a “little cry baby bitch” (via NME) after West’s album’s release date changed to become the same as Bleachers’. Kanye’s record Vultures 1, a collaborative project with Ty Dolla $ign, came out on 9 February, with the follow-up set to drop on Friday (8 March), the same day as Bleachers’ self-titled new album.

Bleachers have released four tracks from the new album so far, with the most recent, Me Before You, being shared on 22 February. The other singles released are Modern Girl, Alma Mater, and Tiny Moves.

Also in the interview, Antonoff discusses the comments Damon Albarn made about his frequent collaborator Taylor Swift, who he’s worked with for over a decade, going back to the song Sweeter than Fiction for the movie One Chance.

The Blur frontman suggested in a 2022 interview that Swift doesn’t write her own songs. In response, Antonoff calls him a “herb” and says, “I’m a little bitch sometimes, but you come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me.” He also says that questioning her songwriting prowess “is like challenging someone’s faith in God. You just don’t go there.”

And he also looks towards the release of Lasso, Lana Del Rey’s upcoming country album, which he’s worked on with the singer. “We’ve been cooking,” he says of the album, which marks Del Rey’s first foray into country music. “It’s fucking brilliant.”

Kanye West also recently found himself on the bad side of Ozzy Osbourne, after using a sample from a 1983 Black Sabbath performance of Iron Man on his new album Vultures 1 without permission.