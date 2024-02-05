Jack Antonoff awarded Producer Of The Year for the third year in a row at the 2024 Grammys

Jack Antonoff took home the Grammy Award for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical yesterday evening for the third year in a row.

Antonoff – best known for his work with Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey – prevailed over fellow nominees Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Hit-Boy, Metro Boomin, and Daniel Nigro for the award.

As reported by Grammy, Antonoff is now only the second musician to win Producer Of The Year three times in a row, matching R&B producer, Babyface, who had a dominant run during the mid-’90s. The win at this year’s 66th ceremony brings his total number of Grammy awards to nine, including his shared awards outside of this category.

He received the award as a result of his co-production on all of Taylor Swift’s Midnights and Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. In his speech he thanked both artists.

“I want to say Lana, wherever you are, I love you so much, and I just can’t believe how weird it gets in there and how your brain takes it to these most amazing places. The work means so much to me.”

He later adds, “You need a door kicked open for you, and different people have done that [for me at] different points of my life. My parents when they said, ‘yeah go play music, we’re not gonna give you a hard time’, all the early bands I was in.

“But to be on the stage, Taylor Swift kicked that fucking door open for me, because when a lot of people were saying ‘yeah, love it, sounds great. Now let’s get a producer to do it’, and everyone in this room knows that feeling… [when there’s] all these people saying, ‘no, it’s gotta go to a big name person’.

He continues, “We made a song called Out Of The Woods for 1989 and when I was waiting for that call that said ‘okay, now this goes to some big name person’, she said, ‘let’s mix this shit’. So, I love you to death Taylor.”

Watch his full speech below:

Also at the ceremony, Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Flowdan won the award for Best Electronic/Dance Recording for their 2023 hit, Rumble. Skrillex accepted the award on behalf of all three artists.