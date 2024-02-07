Roland marks J Dilla’s 50th birthday with limited apparel range

All proceeds will go to the James Dewitt Yancey Foundation and J Dilla Music Technology Grant.

Roland, in collaboration with Save The Music Foundation, has released the Roland Lifestyle x J Dilla collection, a limited J Dilla apparel collection.

The collection marks what would have been the iconic artist’s 50th birthday today on 7 February, with proceeds going directly to the James Dewitt Yancey Foundation and J Dilla Music Technology Grant, which aim to inspire high school students in electronic music creation.

The collection features Detroit-inspired designs, paying homage to Dilla’s legacy and his acclaimed album Donuts. The partnership between Roland and Save The Music will continue, with plans for an expanded collection later in the year.

In a press statement, J Dilla’s mother Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the musical influence of both her son and Roland.

“Our family comes from a musical house where Roland machines helped us create so much music over the years,” said Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey, J Dilla’s mother. “This partnership feels right to me, as both my son and Roland have inspired and influenced many musicians. It is a great way to continue James’s legacy.”

Nathan Chandra, creative director at Roland Lifestyle, emphasised the impact of J Dilla’s creativity and the charitable aspect of the collaboration.

Henry Donahue, Executive Director at Save The Music, praised the partnership for investing in the next generation of creators.

“Growing up, J Dilla changed my approach to creativity, and it is an honour to celebrate his legacy through this partnership,” said Nathan Chandra, creative director at Roland Lifestyle. “With proceeds from the collection’s sales benefiting the J Dilla Music Technology Grant and the Save The Music Foundation, J Dilla continues to impact culture and the future of music from the next world.”

The collection includes a $40 Michigan t-shirt, a $100 Donuts hoodie, and a $40 J Dilla trucker hat.

You can purchase items right now, with proceeds supporting music education initiatives.

Find out more at Roland.