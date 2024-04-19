Imogen Heap uses her AI voice model, ai.mogen, to create a remix for the first time

Revered British musical polymath Imogen Heap has released the first remix using her AI voice model, ai.mogen — and we think we can just about hear the AI-generated vocals in the mix.

Collaborating with Slovakian alt-pop singer Karin Ann (NME’s recent cover star) on her track false gold, Heap uses ai.mogen to generate her signature vocal sound heard in the remix. To clarify, Heap produced the remix on her own, but her vocals are made by an AI model that she developed with her team.

This remix is the first-ever recording of Heap’s AI voice companion, with a press release suggesting that we’re set to hear much more from ai.mogen. The track also marks Heap’s return to the music scene “after a decade-long hiatus from the spotlight,” continues the statement.

We’re pretty sure we can hear the AI model harmonise with Karin Ann in the choruses, but it’s most notable at the bridge of the song — you’ll hear the haunting, eerie drones that are reminiscent of Heap’s vocals. Check out the song at the 1:58 timestamp in the video below to hear for yourself.

The statement from Heap’s team adds that Heap is “embark[ing] on her new ventures into AI technologies and savvy music collaborations” and that she remains “dedicated to leaving a lasting impact on the way consumers engage with music.”

Such an attitude is not novel from Heap, who has repeatedly been at the forefront of emerging technologies in music. She’s perhaps recognised most with her performances using Mi.Mu gloves, which enable her to manipulate the music using hand gestures via MIDI/OSC. You can check out her NPR Tiny Desk performance for a taste.

More recently, however, the artist ventured into the Web3 space with an audiovisual NFT made in collaboration with Endlesss, the Web3 music-making platform.

Karin Ann’s album Through The Telescope and false gold (Imogen Heap remix) are available now.