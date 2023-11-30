Listeners think human creativity is still the most essential part of music creation amid rise in AI, report finds

A large percentage of music fans still believe that human creativity is the most important part of music creation amid rising use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry, according to a new report.

Findings from the IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry) shared in its Engaging With Music 2023 report show that music listeners are sceptical about the use of AI, with a large portion of participants in its survey believing that an artist should give consent before their voice or music is fed to AI systems.

The IFPI’s study examines how fans around the world engage with and feel about music by collecting responses from more than 43,000 people across 26 different countries. For the first time, this year’s annual review includes a section dedicated to AI’s use in music.

The study reveals that 79 percent of fans think human creativity is the most essential element in the creation of music, and similarly, 76 percent feel that an artist’s music or vocals should not be ingested by AI without permission beforehand.

Most participants also agree that there should be more transparency regarding the use of the technology in songwriting, with 73 percent agreeing that it should be clearly declared when something was made using an AI system. 64 percent also say that governments should play a role in setting restrictions in what AI can do, amid such high figures of concern.

Frances Moore, IFPI’s chief executive, says of the findings (via Music Week): “While music fans around the world see both opportunities and threats for music from artificial intelligence, their message is clear: authenticity matters.

“In particular, fans believe that AI systems should only use music if pre-approved permission is obtained and that they should be transparent about the material ingested by their systems. These are timely reminders for policymakers as they consider how to implement standards for responsible and safe AI.”