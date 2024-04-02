“When everyone has the same tools that can make professional quality stuff, then you get to see the actual talent really rise to the top”: Grimes discusses the potential of AI in music

“What we do in the things we create over the next few decades will probably shape all minds going forward for the rest of time.”

Grimes has spoken about the impact of AI in music and its potential in helping “actual talent really rise to the top”.

The musician, an avid supporter of Artificial Intelligence and its applications in art, was interviewed for the new six-part PBS docuseries A Brief History Of The Future, which uses “history, science, and unexpected storytelling to expand our understanding about the impact that the choices we make today will have on our tomorrows.”

“I think because we’re all alive, we all take it for granted that I can think and I have agency and I can feel,” Grimes begins. “I think the universe is empty and quiet and it wants to be woken up and filled with beautiful things.”

She adds that technological advancements over the years have made music-making a lot more accessible, saying: “When I started making music, there was sort of this revolution happening in music production. More people were being able to make music at home on their computers and I think there was a massive democratisation of who was allowed to make music that I took huge advantage of. That was fully the byproduct of technology.”

“And I think this is about to extend to all of art.”

“You know, when I see some of the new stuff coming with AI, all this stuff that is about to explode, when everyone has the same tools that can make professional quality stuff, then you get to see the actual talent really rise to the top,” Grimes continues.

“If there’s ever a moment to have a feeling of purpose, I think it would be now, because what we do in the things we create over the next few decades will probably shape all minds going forward for the rest of time.”

Last year, Grimes teamed up with music technology platform Slip.stream to make over 200 GrimesAI songs available for use by content creators on any platform. The singer has also launched her own AI software – Grimes AI – which allows users to mimic her voice in their own songs.