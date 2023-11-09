Grimes performs at event calling for looser AI rules but “disagrees with the sentiment of the party”

She’s been an active advocate for AI use in music in the past.

Grimes has been very public about her thoughts on AI regulation and how it is used by artists both dead and alive.

However, in a slightly odd move, she has performed a DJ set at an event calling for looser regulations of artificial intelligence, before telling the crowd that she is against “the sentiment of this party”.

The set took place on Monday (6 November) at the 1015 Folsom nightclub in San Francisco during an afterparty for the first-ever OpenAI conference, DevDay, which was created by the same developers behind ChatGPT

According to The San Francisco Standard, soon before the set took place she made the declaration that she disagreed “with the sentiment of the party.

“I think we need to find ways to be safer about AI,” she told the crowd, before taking to a stage donned with ‘Keep AI Open’ signs.

Grimes has not been shy in sharing her thoughts on the future of music and the part that AI has to play within that. In an interview with Wired back in August she spoke in length about AI in music, and where she thinks things are headed.

“I do think AI is gonna be the next thing. I have a lot of opinions about how it should be pursued,” she says. “So another reason I’m here [in San Francisco] is that I’m trying to meet with all the people making generative AI music to try to convince them to do things in ways that are safe for the human psyche.”

When questioned on what she means by doing things that are “safe for the human psyche”, she replies: “We should go to the edge of creativity. But I think we should do it very carefully”.

Therefore her fears over AI and regulation make sense, as it’s clear that she worries about AI’s ability to stifle creativity.