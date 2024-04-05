“I’m hoping I have to press a play button”: Gary Neville shares nerves ahead of DJ set as G-Dog at Kendal Calling

“I’m just worried about what I’m actually gonna do, to be honest.”

Football pundit and former Manchester United player Gary Neville is set to make his DJ debut at Kendal Calling this summer, as none other than DJ G-Dog B2B.

We’re still a good few months away from his set alongside The Charlatan’s vocalist Tim Burgess on 4 August, the closing day of the festival, but Neville’s already feeling the nerves it seems as he’s joked he’s hoping to “wangle his way out of it”.

Appearing on the Football, Music and Me podcast, Neville shares how he thinks it’s hugely important to step outside of your comfort zone, explaining (via Mixmag), “When I finished my football career, there were many things I did to put myself out of my comfort zone.

“I’m actually DJ-ing with Tim at Kendal Calling, I mean… what the hell am I doing?” he laughs. “I’m trying to wangle my way out of it, but I can’t once I’ve said yes to something…”

At this point, Neville starts laughing as Geoff Shreeves reminds him that he can’t quite escape the festival now he’s already branded himself with such a mighty stage name. “Is that what it says [on the festival bill]?” he laughs, remembering this is not a fever dream.

“Tim just said we’d play a group of songs on the Sunday night after the final acts are on, but obviously there’s loads of people still there,” he says. When asked if he’s ever done any DJ-ing before, Neville replies, “Never in my life! I’m hoping I have to press a play button.

“Obviously Tim has [played] thousands of times, I’ll just be accompanying him. I’m just worried about what I’m actually gonna do, to be honest,” he states.

Listen to the full podcast below:

If you fancy catching the one and only G-Dog at Kendal Calling, you can do so on 4 August this summer.

Find out more about Kendal Calling.