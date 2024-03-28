“I electrocuted myself so many times”: Chromeo tell tales of talk box terrors

The shocking story was delivered during the latest episode of MusicTech’s My Forever Studio podcast.

We each like to think that our jobs are the most dangerous and most gruelling. However, Chromeo might have just won the argument. Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel, one-half of the Canadian electro-funk duo, has revealed he’s “electrocuted himself so many times” while playing live shows.

This shocking revelation was made during the most recent episode of My Forever Studio, a podcast in which producers and artists discuss their dream studio space and their favourite music gear.

“How many times have you electrocuted yourself?” asks host Chris Barker during the show, referring to the talk box, which requires a tube to go into your mouth to sing through.

“A lot, Replies P-Thugg, recalling a specific live show where, according to fellow band member Dave David “Dave-1” Macklovitch, the synth player was “green”. “I electrocuted myself so many times,” he laughs.

The conversation delves into the challenges faced during live performances, particularly in the mid-2000s when talk box technology was less advanced. P-Thugg describes the cumbersome setup required to amplify the talk box, leading to instances where he felt like “part of a circuit at all times.”

P-Thugg is no stranger to the electrifying sphere of electronics. Recalling his journey into the world of talk boxes, he reminisces about his early encounters with the device, claiming to have built his own in the early days.

“I literally built my first talk box,” he reveals. “I’ve always loved electronics. I found an electronics project book which had one pedal per page. They gave you the schematics and how to build it. I built my first talk box.”

The discussion also touches upon the differences in voltage between North America and Europe, with P-Thugg expressing gratitude that his electrifying mishaps occurred stateside rather than overseas.

The My Forever Studio podcast, now in its sixth season, sees artists, producers and engineers conjure up their dream fantasy Forever Studio, wherever they want in the universe. Guests are permitted a limited number of items in their creative space, so they must choose carefully.

Listen to the show below:

