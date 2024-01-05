Fred again.. to release more of his live recordings on vinyl with unique artwork for first pressings

“If the albums are like diary entries, these are like the bonus diary additions of specific moments.”

Fred again.. has revealed he plans to release more live recordings from his intimate sets on vinyl records.

These limited drops will feature special artwork to celebrate the first pressings – which he likens to “Pokemon shinies” – and while further pressings may be made available in the future, these first editions will always remain unique.

The plans to release further pressings follow on from the vinyl release of Fred again..’s April 2023 Tiny Desk set. The limited release, which he titled as IRL001, sold out in just seconds.

When announcing the launch, the Grammy-nominated producer wrote on Instagram, “This process has inspired me to look at other things we’ve done the last couple years and I wanna start doing more of these releases.

“If the albums are like diary entries, these are like the bonus diary additions of specific moments.” He later adds, “I’m gonna try to always make the first pressings special, like the Pokemon shinies. They’re gonna have unique artworks and while we may do further pressings, the first ones will always be unique.”

At the time of writing this article, Fred’s Tiny Desk set has racked up 7.6 million views on the official NPR YouTube channel alone. He says that from “an audio/recording/quality perspective”, it is one of his favourite things he’s ever done.

Last year, Fred revealed that the bass sound on his track Jungle originated from a dodgy cable. In a video on TikTok, he shared how he recorded the sounds made when the cable was plugged in via a voice memos app on his iPhone, and then chopped it up into the main bassline for the song.

Further information on future vinyl releases is yet to be revealed. Fred Again.. is set to perform a collection of shows this summer, including sets at Reading and Leeds Festival. Find out more via his official website.