Four Tet played at his daughter’s birthday to “deeply unimpressed” teenage girls following Coachella set

Four Tet’s last-minute set with pals Skrillex and Fred again.. at this year’s Coachella festival was one of the most talked about shows in the electronic music community, but it seems the musician wasn’t feeling the same hype as everybody else afterwards.

The festival ran back in April, and the trio took the Sunday evening headline slot after Frank Ocean withdrew from the line up citing medical issues as his reason.

The set went down a treat, with footage also going viral online, and in a new interview with The Guardian, the musician – whose real name is Kieran Hebden – reflected on the madness of his time at the festival, and how things afterwards felt pretty underwhelming despite the positive responses online.

“That concept was coming at me after Coachella – ‘He’s finally getting the success he deserves’ – but it didn’t really feel like that,” he explains. “I did Coachella and the next gig was a three-and-a-half-hour set at my daughter’s 13th birthday party to 20 teenage girls, who I felt looked at me deeply unimpressed the whole time.”

One clip in particular of the trio’s set has been shared countless times on social media – this being Four Tet’s mix of the looping riff of the Smells Like Teen Spirit intro from Nirvana, before he smashed right into Country Riddim from HOL!

“I actually had an out-of-body experience,” he says of the experience. “Absolutely lost my marbles. It was like knowing I’ve got the funniest joke in the world and 100,000 people are about to lose their minds. It’s one of the most powerful feelings I’ve experienced in my whole life.”

Watch the moment below, where the response is summed up by the look Fred Again…'s face:

