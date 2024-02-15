Four Tet announces New York festival and confirms new album, Three

The album will drop 15 March, and Four Tet & Friends will take place on 4 and 5 May.

Four Tet fans rejoice: he’s just confirmed a new album is coming, released a new single, AND announced his own festival, Four Tet & Friends, in New York later this year.

Teasing everything on Instagram, the electronic musician – real name Kieran Hebden – first revealed his festival, Four Tet & Friends, which is taking place at Under The K Bridge park in Brooklyn, New York.

This will see extended sets from the man himself, as well as sets from Ben UFO, Daphni, Floating Points, and loads more.

Four Tet & Friends is taking place on 4 and 5 May 2024. There’s no information yet as of pricing, however considering that his 2023 Four Tet All-Dayer festival in Finsbury Park cost around £65, we’d expect it to be priced around that mark, accounting for currency conversion to USD, of course.

Following on from this, the London-born musician then went on to launch a new single, Daydream Repeat, before confirming that his hotly awaited album is arriving in the next 30 days.

“New track Daydream Repeat is out today,” he says on Instagram. “Taken from my next album which is called Three and is going to be released on 15 March 2024. Shops are doing preorders for the vinyl and CD.”

In more Four Tet news, fellow producer Logic1000 recently shared that Hebden still has a humble sense of “innocence” and is “shocked at his life”.

“We were sitting in Pret before a show and he mentioned how shocked he was at his life, and what his career had enabled him to do and experience,” she told NME. “This is someone who has been in the industry for so long and still had this innocence of someone who couldn’t believe what position he was in. He had this bright-eyed, not jaded disposition and that really stuck with me even if I didn’t realise it at the time.”

Three will be released on 15 March 2024 on all streaming platforms, vinyl and CD.

You can preorder it now via his website.