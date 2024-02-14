Bandsintown integrated directly into Spotify to “boost concert and festival discovery worldwide”

Find nearby gigs from the comfort of your own Spotify account.

Live event discovery platform Bandsintown has now been integrated directly into Spotify in an effort to “boost concert and festival discovery worldwide, empower more artists, and enhance fan experiences”.

Fans can now find their favourite artists’ event listings via their artist page and also in the ‘Now Playing’ View, available when listening to a track. Upcoming live shows will also be available in the dedicated Live Events Feed.

Bandsintown data reveals that 150,000 more concerts took place in 2023 than in 2022, meaning artists and venues face rising costs and increased competition. Bandsintown and Spotify are aiming to “bridge the gap and ensure every artist gets their deserved spotlight”, with Spotify having increased impressions for live events across its platform by 10x in the last 12 months alone.

The free Bandsintown for Artists platform is already used by over half a million musicians, and it gives artists full control of their event listings. Artists can simply link their Spotify profiles and publish their shows on Bandsintown to expand their reach to listeners.

“Bandsintown is on a mission to help artists get discovered and sell out shows. With Spotify on board, we are bringing artists and fans closer in a world where every show counts, and every fan matters,” says Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing partner of Bandsintown.

“Our partnership with Bandsintown reinforces our commitment to help artists connect with and monetize their fan bases,” adds Jon Ostrow, Associate Director of Growth & Discovery, Live Events at Spotify.

“With more concert listings and data directly sourced from artists, this integration gives artists more control to update their tour schedules on Spotify and ultimately improves the fan experience of discovering and purchasing tickets.”

Find out more, including how to set up your Bandsintown for Artists account, over on the official Bandsintown website.