“I’m quite happy to play until I drop”: Fatboy Slim says he has no plans to retire

The British DJ and producer says as long as both he and the audience are enjoying the music, he won’t stop.

DJ and producer Fatboy Slim won’t be taking a step back from music anytime soon. Despite revealing that he can’t do things “at the same pace” he used to, he happily declares he will play until he drops.

The artist, whose real name is Norman Cook, turned 60 last July. He has been performing at a range of live shows over the last year, including a performance at Glastonbury Festival earlier this Summer.

A 25th Anniversary edition of the DJ’s pivotal album You’ve Come A Long Way, Baby has recently been remastered at half speed at Abbey Road Studios, and will be released on 13 October this year. The record features some of his biggest hits including Praise You and Right Here, Right Now.

In an interview with Billboard, he explained why retirement is not the plan he has in mind: “I tried retirement during lockdown. I had an enforced retirement for a year. Didn’t agree with me at all.

“I think I’ve gotten to a point now where I can probably ride this one out until I drop. In some shape or form I think they’ll always be a place for me to be doing something. As long as I’m enjoying it and other people are still enjoying it, I don’t see any reason to stop.”

He goes on to add, “I mean, I don’t do it at the same pace I used to. I turned 60 this year. I can’t do the stupid things I used to, but I’m quite happy to play until I drop. Athletes have to retire early, boy bands have to retire early, but with DJs, it’s not about our looks or our fitness or anything like that. We can go grey and bald and fat, because we were never supposed to be pinups anyway.”

