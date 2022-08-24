Watch: New Tesla ad features Elon Musk’s EDM track Don’t Doubt ur Vibe

Warehouse aesthetics, dancing lights, and a familiar EDM track by CEO Elon Musk — Tesla’s latest commercial is all about the vibes.

In a video posted to the brand’s Instagram account, the electric vehicle maker used Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe, a house track produced by Musk himself in 2020, as the background song for the clip.

Set in a giant warehouse, the advert features a lineup of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles flashing their headlights, performing somewhat of a lightshow to the beat of the song. All while neon-coloured lyrics light up the walls of the fairly spartan set.

The video has sparked some speculation among fans, who wondered if the automaker is perhaps teasing some new automatic ‘matrix’ headlights. That said, little details were provided, with only a simple caption reading “vibes” accompanying the video.

Meanwhile, Musk has recently confirmed that the long-awaited Tesla Semi Truck will start shipping soon, with the Cybertruck to follow in 2023.

Earlier this year, the billionaire held an all-night ‘Cyber Rodeo’ party to celebrate the grand opening of Tesla’s new Austin-based Gigafactory. Featuring an impressive slew of attractions, ranging from drone shows, robots, food trucks to (real) tattoo parlours, a petting zoo, and dancers on roller skates, the event was attended by an estimated 15,000 people.

Listen to Don’t Doubt ur Vibe in full below.