Duolingo rumoured to be working on music learning app

A job advertisement for the language learning platform suggests it is “venturing into music.��”

Duolingo, the language learning app famed for its sassy green owl, could be venturing into teaching music.

As Tech Crunch reports, the app (which currently boasts over 500 million users) is advertising a new job role for a Learning Scientist For Music.

On the job listing, it reads, “Duolingo is venturing into teaching music! Our strengths lie in building educational apps that are grounded in learning science and keep learners motivated – come join us to help build a new Duolingo music app that promotes learning and is fun to use!”

The listing continues to explain that the company is looking for “an expert in music education who combines both theoretical knowledge of relevant learning science research and hands-on teaching experience”, and suggests that they “will lay the foundation for the new music product, innovating through experimentation and fast product iterations”.

It also appears that DuoLingo has been scouting for a freelance Music Composition and Curricular Consultant (as this listing on LinkedIn suggests), though the company is no longer accepting applications for the position.

Duolingo has been expanding its learning platform for many years, with the rollout of literacy and maths learning tools for children, and even a ‘Max’ subscription tier, which integrates AI and GPT-4 to learn languages.

No further updates on the speculative DuoLingo music app have been released as of yet, but you can keep your eye on press.duolingo.com in the meantime.