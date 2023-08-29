“We left the studio without saying anything, like the whole thing was natural”: DJ Falcon on the making of Daft Punk’s Contact

“I think they were forcing themselves to be in a situation where they had to learn.”

DJ Falcon has spoken of what it was like working alongside Daft Punk amid the 10th anniversary of Random Access Memories.

In a new video for the Memory Tapes on the Daft Punk YouTube channel, DJ Falcon, also known as Stéphane “Bob” Quême, recalled that the first song he worked on with the duo was the album’s closing track, Contact.

DJ falcon met both Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo through skateboarding, a hobby which they also did alongside Pedro Winter (Daft Punk’s former manager). They were all around 17 at the time they met, he recalls, and they discovered electronic music around the same time, too.

Contact, he shares, later became the first song he worked on with the duo as Daft Punk: “Basically, we had the track ID, I’d say, 10 years before they went into the studio for Random Access Memories,” he begins.

“I remember working at this studio with them, we spent a day working on something, doing some arpeggio to add on the track. I think they were forcing themselves to be in a situation where they had to learn.

“They keep moving forward all the time. I think it’s also part of the process, to keep experimenting. They’re always searching for some magic moment and when it’s happening it’s kind of a release,” he explains.

The high energy sound that is heard at the end of the track “broke the system” in the studio, according to DJ Falcon: “I remember looking at Thomas, we looked at each other and we just said nothing. We just had a little smile on our face. We left the studio without saying anything like the whole thing was natural.”

Watch the full episode below:

