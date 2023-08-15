The Weeknd will only ever do another feature if it’s with Daft Punk, he says

The singer-songwriter made the statement after he told fans in Warsaw that he will be doing no more features.

The Weeknd has stated he would be keen to feature on a Daft Punk project if the iconic dance duo were to get back together.

During a recent show in Warsaw as part of his After Hours Til Dawn tour, the Blinding Lights singer introduced a new song with Diddy called Another One of Me. “And I just wanna say, this is gonna be the last feature I ever do, ever in my career,” he told fans, “so I wanna perform it for you guys tonight.”

However, later, he took to Twitter to write, “the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together.” The Weeknd, it seems, could be holding on for Daft Punk reunion just as much as the rest of us.

the final feature… unless daft punk ever get back together pic.twitter.com/shpRFz7nnt — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) August 11, 2023

Since the legendary dance duo’s departure in 2021, rumours have speculated as to whether Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo would ever don their robot helmets one more time.

This year, Todd Edwards stoked the flames by telling Zane Lowe, “I wouldn’t count it out”, when quizzed on a Daft Punk reunion. He went on to say that “the world needs more Daft Punks” and “there’s a lot of followers, but not a lot of… innovators”.

On their breakup, Bangalter recently told BBC Radio 6 “I’m relieved to look back and say ‘Okay, we didn’t mess up too much’”, adding that it “felt good” to bring things to an end.

Bangalter has been recalling many of Daft Punk’s key moments recently. It was also revealed that 1997’s Homework and 2001’s Discovery albums were recorded in a bedroom with an old-school JVC boombox.

The dream of a Daft Punk reunion goes on. While we longingly wait, The Weeknd plays at Wembley Stadium this Friday 19 August. Tickets can be bought at theweeknd.com.