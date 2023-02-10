Watch: Depeche Mode drop first single and music video from forthcoming record Memento Mori 

Memento Mori will be released in March this year and it will be their 15th studio album

Depeche Mode have released the first single, titled Ghosts Again, with a new music video from their forthcoming record, Memento Mori.

The record has been confirmed for a release date of 24 March 2023, and will be the band’s first record since the passing of founding member Andy “Fletch” Fletcher who sadly died in 2022.

Ghosts Again provides the classic synthesised footprint of Depeche Mode that we all know and love – the stylistic trademark which earned them the impressive achievement of having sold over 100 million records.

Dave Gahan commented on the release, “To me, Ghosts Again just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” Martin Gore added, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

Watch the video and listen below:

Produced by James Ford, with additional production work by Marta Salogni, Memento Mori consists of 12 tracks. Here’s the tracklist:

My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Ghosts Again

Don’t Say You Love Me

My Favourite Stranger

Soul With Me

Caroline’s Monkey

Before We Drown

People Are Good

Always You

Never Let Me Go

Speak To Me

The duo will also embark on a world tour which coincides with the album’s release, beginning on 23 March through to 11 August. It will be the band’s first tour in over five years, and their 19th tour overall.

For more information, head to DepecheMode.com.