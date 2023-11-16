David Guetta claims world no.1 DJ title in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll

“It’s great because I feel like every time I’m on the top of the Top 100 DJs, it’s for a different reason.”

David Guetta has once again claimed the title of World’s No.1 DJ in DJ Mag’s annual Top 100 DJs poll.

This is the fourth time the French producer-DJ has ranked top on the poll. Commenting on the win, Guetta says, “It’s incredible! It’s wonderful! It’s great because I feel like every time I’m on the top of the Top 100 DJs, it’s for a different reason.”

“You know, the two previous times were probably thanks to Future Rave. This time is probably thanks to I’m Good and those big crossover records. I love that I can express different feelings in different ways.”

Last year, Guetta’s longtime collaborator and friend Martin Garrix topped the poll. Both DJs are now the owners of four No. 1 titles, second only to Dutch trance legend Armin van Buuren, with his five No. 1s.

A luminary in the realm of electronic dance music (EDM), Guetta’s breakthrough came with the release of his 2009 album, One Love, which catapulted him to international fame. The French DJ’s prowess has also been acknowledged with multiple Grammy Awards, including Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical for his work on Madonna’s Revolver and Best Dance Recording for When Love Takes Over with Kelly Rowland.

Within the last year alone, Guetta has partnered with artists such as Britney Spears, Zara Larsson, Bebe Rexha, Kim Petras, and BTS star Jung Kook.

A total of 1.3 million votes were counted from 237 countries in this year’s Top 100 DJs poll. Check out the full list at DJ Mag.

In related news, David Guetta has dismissed claims made by Deadmau5 that “[at] most major festivals, [DJs] have to play pre-recorded sets”.

“I was looking online at Deadmau5 who was saying every DJ, including me, is playing a pre-recorded set,” the Titanium producer said in a recent interview on The Daily Star’s Wired column [via NME].

“I won’t speak for other people, but I’ve never done that. You often see comments from people that I do this, but it’s not true. I love DJ-ing, and DJ-ing is about reading the crowd and connecting to them.”