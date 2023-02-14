David Guetta believes the future of music “is in AI” 

DJ and producer David Guetta has shared his belief that the future of music lies in AI technology.

READ MORE: ChatGPT shows us how to make music with ChatGPT

The French artist recently caused a stir within the industry for sharing a video of a live show where he played a track featuring deepfaked Eminem vocals. Guetta did clarify that he would never release the track commercially but has since given his opinion on the future of AI tech’s role in music.

Speaking to the BBC at the BRIT Awards (via Music Radar), which took place last Saturday (11 February), Guetta said, “I’m sure the future of music is in AI. For sure. There’s no doubt. But as a tool.”

He clarified, “Nothing is going to replace taste. What defines an artist is, you have a certain taste, you have a certain type of emotion you want to express, and you’re going to use all the modern instruments to do that.”

Guetta then went on to explain his opinion, by discussing how he believes new technology and innovations are key to crafting new genres and styles: “Probably there would be no rock ‘n’ roll if there was no electric guitar. There would be no acid house without the Roland TB-303 or the Roland TR-909 drum machine. There would be no hip-hop without the sampler.”

Guetta also explained to the BBC that he decided to share his “Eminem” AI experiment online as he “wanted to open the discussion and bring awareness”. You can check out the video which features Guetta’s AI “Eminem” vocals below:

Guetta was awarded Producer Of The Year at the BRIT awards. Also on the night, Becky Hill was awarded Best Dance Act. See the full list of Brit Award winners.