David Guetta deepfakes Eminem in song played at show

David Guetta has shared a video of a live show where he plays a track featuring deepfaked Eminem vocals.

Guetta, who clarified that he would never release the track commercially, created the deepfaked vocals using two AI programs, a prompt-based writing program and an AI voice program.

“There’s something that I made as a joke, and it worked so well I could not believe it,” Guetta says in his video. “Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed, ‘Write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave.’ And I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that. And I played the record, and people went nuts!”

In other recent AI-related news of interest, a combination of voice synthesis and a script from ChatGPT was used to ‘revive’ the voice of Apple founder Steve Jobs. Synthetic Voices has confirmed that the clip is made with an entirely AI voice, later sharing a video of two voices – one of Jobs and the other of Joe Rogan – which were synthesized to ‘converse’ with each other with a prompt asking ChatGPT for a script in the style of both personalities discussing the Russia/Ukraine war.

ChatGPT is an AI developed by OpenAI, and is a large language model that can be used for natural language processing tasks such as text generation and language translation. AI tech has also become an area of increasing interest and innovation in recent times, shown to be able to produce music through spectrograms, and integrate stylistically into the music of artists such as Holly Herndon, or even entirely “fake” AI musicians.