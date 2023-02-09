logo
3
News

David Guetta deepfakes Eminem in song played at show

Guetta has stated that he will never release the track commercially.

 
David Guetta and Eminem

David Guetta and Eminem. Credit: Justin Sammer / Kevin Mazur / Stringer / Getty

David Guetta has shared a video of a live show where he plays a track featuring deepfaked Eminem vocals.

Guetta, who clarified that he would never release the track commercially, created the deepfaked vocals using two AI programs, a prompt-based writing program and an AI voice program.

“There’s something that I made as a joke, and it worked so well I could not believe it,” Guetta says in his video. “Basically, you can write lyrics in the style of any artist you like. So I typed, ‘Write a verse in the style of Eminem about Future Rave.’ And I went to another AI website that can recreate the voice. I put the text in that. And I played the record, and people went nuts!”

In other recent AI-related news of interest, a combination of voice synthesis and a script from ChatGPT was used to ‘revive’ the voice of Apple founder Steve Jobs. Synthetic Voices has confirmed that the clip is made with an entirely AI voice, later sharing a video of two voices – one of Jobs and the other of Joe Rogan – which were synthesized to ‘converse’ with each other with a prompt asking ChatGPT for a script in the style of both personalities discussing the Russia/Ukraine war.

ChatGPT is an AI developed by OpenAI, and is a large language model that can be used for natural language processing tasks such as text generation and language translation. AI tech has also become an area of increasing interest and innovation in recent times, shown to be able to produce music through spectrograms, and integrate stylistically into the music of artists such as Holly Herndon, or even entirely “fake” AI musicians.

David Guetta
#AI#Artist/Producer/DJ
logo

Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.

Subscribe

Trending Now

1PreSonus Studio One 6 review: One step closer to the all-in-one DAW

2TSHA: “No matter how Capricorn Sun was received, I’ve grown quite proud of it”

3Best freeware of the month: February 2023

logo

The world’s leading media brand at the intersection of music and technology.

Join our mailing list

Sign Up Now

© 2023 MusicTech is part of NME Networks.