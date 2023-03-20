Over 60 iconic artists contribute to new Daft Punk book, ‘After Daft’

The project also looks back on 30 years of technological change and musical evolution

A new book about Daft Punk entitled After Daft: The Rewiring of 21st Century Culture, is to feature the words of over 60 contributors, including Air, Disclosure, Todd Edwards, Annie Mac and many more.

As announced in phase 1 of After Daft’s line-up, which includes 250+ hours of conversations with some of the most successful artists of the 21st century, the book is hoped to be an important resource for electronic music fans far into the future.

The book has been written by music journalist Gabriel Szatan, and will include a wide variety of contributors, from musicians, and those that worked closely with Daft Punk, to producers and technicians.

According to a press release about the book, which is set to release in the Spring of next year, “After Daft tells two stories in parallel: one concerns the inner workings and universal appeal of Daft Punk — going deeper than ever before on the creative vision which established the French duo’s legend and the factors that precipitated their split.”

As well as the contributors, which will make up a large segment of the book, the project also takes a look at the past 30 years of technological change and musical evolution.

“As a music lover, it makes me genuinely excited to see all these names come together under one roof,” says Szatan. “Where else would it be possible for duos Air and TNGHT to co-exist, Stevie Wonder’s right-hand man Nathan East to meet ‘90s techno heavyweight Neil Landstrumm, or Peaches and Paul Williams to sit side-by-side?

“That’s why After Daft is artist-led, to tell an authentic story through the eyes of those who shaped it,” he continues. “Musicians from different backgrounds and disciplines whose lives interacted in fascinating ways, undersung creatives who oil the industry machine, as well as countless artists that thrived as the ceiling was raised on dance & electronic music’s creative possibilities and immense global popularity.”

For more information about After Daft: The Rewiring of 21st Century Culture, head to AfterDaft.com.