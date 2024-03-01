Producer remakes Daft Punk’s Face To Face with more recent samples — and it’s amazing

Radiohead, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Carly Rae Jepsen and more feature in this awesome version of the song

Just when you thought Daft Punk’s Face To Face couldn’t get any more legendary, one producer on YouTube has given the 2001 track a jaw-dropping new spin.

The Daft Punk track, which was made in collaboration with UK garage icon Todd Edwards, was released on the duo’s sophomore album, Discovery album. The deep cut gained mythic status from devoted fans who later learned that it comprises over 70 samples. While many fans have attempted to recreate the song — with great success — producer Nickster’s approach is arguably more impressive than a direct reproduction.

Taking samples from 18 songs that are 30 years older than Daft Punk and Todd Edwards’s palette, Nickster cleverly weaves them into the same structure and tonality as Face To Face. Where Daft Punk samples Electric Light Orchestra’s Evil Woman, Nickster samples the Red Hot Chilli Peppers’ Can’t Stop; where Daft Punk use snippets from Alan Parsons Project, Nickster chops up Radiohead.

LCD Soundsystem, Boards of Canada, Oneohtrix Point Never, Lady Gaga, Caryl Rae Jepsen, Estelle and more are the crucial ingredients to this piece of wizardry. Of course, Todd Edwards’ vocal stem is laid over the top for the touch of authenticity.

The resulting track is, obviously, sonically different, but Nickster made some ideal choices to retain the essence of the original. Commenters have noticed “sharper, colder tones,” that defined the 00s indie rock sound in comparison to the warmer soul sounds of the ‘70s, where Daft Punk found their sounds.

“This is CRAZY good,” says another user. “Really keeps the spirit of the original and doesn’t shy away from getting technical and creative. What a love letter to sampling this is.”

“This is one of the most impressive and complex things in music I’ve seen,” reads another comment. “When I clicked on the video I was conflicted between curiosity and scepticism but you’ve definitely gained my respect.”

The hunt for Face to Face samples raged on for decades, with Todd Edwards helping to bring the saga to a close in 2023. In an Instagram post, the New Jersey-born producer shared the original sample files used in his recording session with Daft Punk. Around a similar time, another producer posted the full sample breakdown to YouTube.

But, even though the samples have been identified and put in all the right places, it seems evident that Face To Face is just one of those songs that’ll always inspire creativity.