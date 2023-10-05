Carl Cox to make metaverse debut with free-to-watch show premiering this October

“I’ve always been about pushing boundaries, sharing the love of music, and enhancing electronic music culture. I truly understood what was possible when I first saw my avatar and literally did a double-take!”

DJ and producer Carl Cox is set to make his metaverse debut with a virtual performance in the Sensorium Galaxy. The show promises to be “another step into the territory of digital performances.”

The exclusive 30-minute showcase, named Intermundium (which refers to the space between worlds and dimensions), will feature tracks written, produced and performed by Cox himself. Fans across the globe will be able to access the experience at no cost.

The Sensorium Galaxy is an evolving metaverse of diverse virtual worlds. Cox’s show will take place at PRISM, which is Sensorium Galaxy’s hub dedicated to electronic music. Here, avatars of both real-life and virtual DJs provide continuous musical engagements.

The performance will utilise visual sensations that aren’t achievable in the real world. Cox will control the environment with his music, such as erupting volcanic streams or futuristic structures, and will engage with virtual inhabitants and show guests in an “endless dance.”

Cox says in a statement, “I’ve always been about pushing boundaries, sharing the love of music, and enhancing electronic music culture. I truly understood what was possible when I first saw my avatar and literally did a double-take! I thought, ‘This is now a reality – or should I say virtual reality?’ It has been really interesting to see things develop to the point where I can share my experiences with like-minded individuals anywhere on Earth – or beyond!”

The show is set to premiere on Friday 27 October, at 7pm GMT. Access is free and will be available across multiple platforms: Sensorium Galaxy Website (2D Stream), YouTube (2D Stream), App Store and Google Play apps (2D Stream), and Steam (Full-fledged VR).

The immersive VR-360 version of Intermundium will be available on the PICO Store for an entire month. Additionally, it will also be broadcasted on Sensorium’s TikTok Live (2D Stream) as the premiere begins.

Find out more via Sensorium.