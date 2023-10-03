Michael Bibi surprises Ibiza partygoers with DJ set amid cancer treatment

Watch footage of the DJ playing an unreleased track, Sungazing, at the event below.

DJ Michael Bibi surprised Ibiza partygoers last week with a set at the DC-10 nightclub, just days after leaving hospital amid cancer treatment.

Bibi’s set was part of the closing party for a string of Thursday night events hosted at the club by his label Solid Grooves throughout the summer. It marked his first show since June, and the first time he played onstage since revealing that he had cancer earlier this year.

Watch footage of Bibi playing an unreleased track, Sungazing, at the event below:

Michael Bibi playing his unreleased track “Sungazing” during his epic comeback tonight at DC-10.

Breaks down into tears at the end.

Emotional moment. All love to him♥️♥️♥️ (via luca_dea_official/IG) pic.twitter.com/9XCiUpbbZl — That’s Fyre (@ThatsFyre) September 28, 2023

Before appearing at the club last Thursday (28 September), Bibi teased fans with the possibility of an appearance, writing on X: “One life, live it.”

one life, live it. — Michael Bibi (@MichaelBibi1) September 28, 2023

The cryptic message came just two days after he revealed he’d left hospital having completed his “main treatment”.

“When I first came into hospital I was barely able to walk,” he said. “Today I walk out with a smile having completed my main treatment. tired but happy… My fight against cancer is not over… But for now a break & some extra time to enjoy life.”

Michael Bibi’s management agency revealed to fans back in June that he was undergoing treatment for CNS lymphoma, a rare form of cancer which forms in the lymph tissue of the brain or spinal cord. It was also confirmed that Bibi would not be performing for the “foreseeable future”.

The update came while Bibi was underway with his residency at the DC-10 nightclub, and was set to perform at other events in Europe during the summer.