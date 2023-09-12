AI deepfake of Drake and The Weeknd not eligible for Grammy as vocals not legally obtained

It was previously believed that the track, which uses deepfake vocals of the two stars, would be eligible for a Grammy after new rules were introduced by The Academy.

Heart On My Sleeve, which uses AI-generated deep fake vocals by Drake and The Weeknd will no longer be eligible for a Grammy, as the vocals were not legally obtained.

In a post to Instagram, Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy explains that the AI-generated track had been taken out of the running after it was declared that the vocals had not been legally obtained.

“Let me be extra, extra clear, even though it was written by a human creator, the vocals were not legally obtained, the vocals were not cleared by the label or the artists and the song is not commercially available and because of that, it’s not eligible,” Mason reveals.

He adds, “I take this stuff very seriously. It’s all complicated, and it’s moving, really, really quickly. I’m sure things are going to continue to have to evolve and change. But please, please, do not be confused. The Academy is here to support and advocate and protect and represent human artists, and human creators period.”

Last week it was reported that the AI-generated track was submitted for consideration by The Grammy Awards for two categories: Best Rap Song and Song Of The Year.

The song was created by anonymous producer Ghostwriter. It reached an impressive 13 million views on TikTok when it began circulating earlier this year, and was eventually banned by Universal Music Group.

Back in June The Recording Academy announced that it would consider songs created by AI for a Grammy.

Mason then took to Grammy.com to explain what that means: “At this point, we are going to allow AI music and content to be submitted, but the Grammys will only be allowed to go to human creators who have contributed creatively in the appropriate categories.”