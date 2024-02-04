2024 Grammy for Best Electronic/Dance Recording goes to Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Flowdan for ‘Rumble’

Skrillex accepts the “Best Dance/Electronic Recording” award for “Rumble” onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Peacock Theater on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Flowdan have won the 2024 Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Recording for their 2023 hit, Rumble. Skrillex accepted the award on behalf of all three artists and shared a message for budding producers and artists.

The win means that Skrillex, real name Sonny Moore, has now extended his record as the artist with the most wins in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category, and is the first-ever Grammy for Flowdan and Fred Again… Other nominees in the category this year included: Aphex Twin (Blackbox Life Recorder 21), Disclosure (Higher Than Ever Before), James Blake (Loading), and Fred Again.. and Romy (Strong).

Upon accepting the award, Skrillex (real name Sonny Moore) had a message for upcoming artists: “Anybody young out there who wants to make music, or artists, the best advice I ever got was, Success is something that you attract, not something that you try to chase or catch. ⁣

“The other thing I wanna say is, for all the young people and everyone out here — I know the world is crazy right now — I really hope that we can actually start listening to each other and that everyone on the other side of the aisle, or anyone on a different perspective, we realise that they’re not enemies and I really hope we can start listening to each other and having conversations. ⁣

Moore ended his speech with appreciation to his fellow artists, saying: “Big love to Fred Again.., big love to Flowdan. Flowdan is one of the biggest inspirations in underground music in my life…and to have a Grammy with those guys, my best friends, making music that we just love, not trying to make a hit, not trying to do anything but push culture forward…This is for those guys.”⁣

Fred Again.. went on to win his second Grammy shortly after, winning Best Dance/Electronic Album for his album Actual Life 3.

Rumble was released on 4 January 2023, and was the first single from Skrillex’s 2023 album, Quest For Fire, which was also nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

