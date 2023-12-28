Skrillex is Beatport’s best-selling artist of 2023

Other musicians who’ve made it into top 10 include Fred again.., FISHER, Anyma, and David Guetta.

Dubstep icon Skrillex has been named Beatport’s best-selling artist of 2023, the music marketplace reveals.

According to 2023’s ‘Beatport Insider’ report, the electronic producer-DJ, who was recently named one of EDM.com‘s best music producers of the year, ranked first in both of the platform’s sales and streaming charts.

The achievement followed the release of two comeback records from Skrillex this year — Quest for Fire (the artist’s first album in nearly a decade) and its follow-up Don’t Get Too Close.

This year’s list of top 10 best-selling artists on Beatport also features Fred again.., FISHER, Anyma, David Guetta, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Kevin McKay, Chris Lake, and Hugel.

Meanwhile, Beatport’s most-streamed track of 2023 went to Australian producer FISHER’s house hit Take It Off. Notably, house music dominated the rankings, with Mau P’s Gimme That Bounce claiming the second spot, followed by Skrillex, Fred again.., and Four Tet’s Baby again.., Westend and Noizu’s Push to Start, and John Summit’s Where You Are.

Read the full report at Beatport.

In other news, Beatport.io recently teamed up with Bronze AI and electronic music duo, Disclosure, on a “revolutionary” project enabling fans to own a unique version of one of their songs.

As part of Disclosure – Bronze Editions, fans have the opportunity to own a distinct version of the track Simply Won’t Do from Disclosure’s 2023 album, Alchemy. One thousand unique versions of the track have been created, with AI-generated visual artwork accompanying each one.

According to Beatport.io, this fusion of auditory and visual elements “transforms each piece into a singular, immersive experience for fans”, and breaks away from traditional distribution models.