Make music on the fly with MEDO, Donner’s new pocket-sized beat-making powerhouse

Looking for a device that allows you to make music anytime and anywhere? Donner has got you covered with the new MEDO, a portable sampler, synthesizer, looper, MIDI controller, and speaker that fits right in the palm of your hands.

Despite its many features, MEDO is designed for both beginners and seasoned musicians, and is controlled mainly via 16 touchpads.

Equipped with a built-in microphone and a robust sound engine, MEDO can record up to 5 seconds of audio, allowing for real-time sound sampling without the need for third-party devices. Users can easily switch between various modes, including SCALE, DRUM, BASS, CHORD, and LEAD, to start making music immediately.

The device also lets you record up to 128-bar loops, offering quite the spectrum of musical possibilities. Meanwhile, the quantize feature ensures that your performance is automatically synchronised to the beat, taking care of all the timing intricacies.

When paired with the MEDO Synth app, users can toggle between various preset sounds, including 15 sets of drum kit sounds by Loopmasters, and benefit from a powerful sound engine that combines subtractive synthesis and authentic samples. The device also features bluetooth connectivity, RGB lights and a 2000mA lithium battery that can be charged via USB-C.

More importantly, at just 177 grams, MEDO is highly portable, making it your ideal companion for both indoor and outdoor creative sessions. The device can be seamlessly connected to common DAW software and hardware, providing advanced music production tools and gameplay options. It is also compatible with most MIDI applications and all major digital audio workstation software that supports MIDI.

Donner has launched their latest invention via Kickstarter, featuring an early bird pricing of $149 (only on 5 October). Though if you’ve missed it, the device is still available at a discounted price of $169 until 10 November.