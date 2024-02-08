Where You At – an app that allows you to accurately find your friends at music venues – rolls out in East London

Using Bluetooth, individuals can communicate with one another in a venue where signal might be poor.

Where You At (WYA), an app that helps you stay connected to your friends even offline, is rolling out at select East London venues including Colour Factory, Night Tales and EartH.

Created by Tamzin Lent, WYA was developed following experiences of sexual assault on nights out, and is touted as the first app offering peer-to-peer safety features.

The app uses Bluetooth to allow friends to communicate with one another in a venue where signal might be poor. Not only is it able to pinpoint an individual’s location in case they get lost, WYA also offers a detailed map of each venue, including club facilities and other useful features within the premises. Simply search for your friend on the venue map provided and send them a PING as needed.

Where You At is currently operational in eight London venues, including E1, HERE, Outernet, The Lower Third, XOYO, and Drumsheds, a nightclub with a capacity of 15,000.

Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) Director Silvana Kill says [via Mixmag]: “We’re thrilled to see Where You At expanding its reach and enhancing the nightlife experience through exciting new NTIA member venue partnerships.”

“With the support of the Night Time Industries Association, the app continues to make nightlife safer and more enjoyable for everyone. It’s not just about finding friends; it’s about ensuring customers are creating unforgettable moments for all the right reasons!”

Vlad Bungianu, Night Tales Venue Manager, also adds: “The most I am looking forward to from this partnership is to make the party space safer and more enjoyable for everyone who comes through our doors. The WYA platform is a great addition, I am looking forward to seeing how the customers will benefit from using it.”

Where You At is now available for download on both Android and iOS.

Learn more at WYA.