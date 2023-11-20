“We should start putting music out on Tuesdays again and not on Fridays”: Tyler, the Creator discusses the changes he’d make to the music industry

Artists should be releasing music on Tuesdays rather than Fridays, according to a new interview with Tyler, the Creator.

“I think we should put music out again on Tuesdays instead of Fridays,” he says to journalist Nardwuar, going on to explain his reasoning. “I know people think because of the weekend they can listen and stuff, and streams go up… I think it’s a lot of passive listening at parties, or [when] people get the time to go to the gym, so they’re not really listening.”

In contrast, the rapper – real name Tyler Okonma – suggests that if artists release music during the week, people will listen more actively during the commute to work or school, for example: “You really have that hour or thirty minutes to really ‘dive in’ and really listen because you know once that’s over you’ve got to get to work.”

He also suggests that it might be better if albums aren’t released at midnight. “To work on an album for so long, and put so much energy into it, for it to be released at midnight just seems so disrespectful,” he says, particularly in the US where people on one coast are already asleep while people on the other coast are getting ready to go to sleep.

Elsewhere in the interview, he discusses his love for music, and how much he enjoys discussing it. He criticises interviews with artists in which music perhaps takes a backseat to other topics of discussion, and says that there should be more content on musicians and how they make their music.

“We’re at a point where a musician [can be] talking in detail about music and people are like ‘Why does he keep doing that?’,” he says. “But if I was on here gossiping people would feed into it. We need to get back to talking about music.”

You can watch the full interview here: