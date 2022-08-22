Tileyard announces “purpose-built creative facility” for musicians, Tileyard X, and Leeds-based Tileyard North

London studio and office space complex, Tileyard London, has launched a new area of spaces dedicated to musicians and creatives called Tileyard X.

Within Tileyard X – or TYX for short – are 12 new spaces catering to a range of music and content-creating needs, including music recording, mixing, mastering, plus video and podcast production.

TYX boasts a new Dolby Atmos spatial audio studio, seven music production suites, a vocal booth, a photography studio, multicast room and, according to Tileyard London, an ‘influencer room’ that’s primed for creating social media-focussed content.

Aside from purely production-based spaces, for artists looking to share ideas, write music or quietly work, TYX includes access to meeting rooms and breakout spaces.

Users of Tileyard X already include Peter Capaldi, Ella Eyre and Pixie Lott. These artists join the host of musicians and music companies based in Tileyard London, such as Apple Music 1, Noel Gallagher, The Prodigy, 8Bars, Pioneer DJ, Believe Digital, SoundCloud and Spitfire Audio.

The managing director of TYX, Jack Freegardhas says: “Tileyard’s mission has always been to curate a community of like-minded creatives and TYX is a natural extension of that. Our aim is to provide the best space and tools to create content, while fostering an environment of collaboration.”

In other news, Tileyard has also recently announced the launch of Tileyard North, a new set of modern offices, workspaces and studios set to launch in Autumn 2022 in Wakefield, Yorkshire. The spaces will “bridge the gap between north and south creative industries”, says Tileyard.

“There is a huge amount of talent in the north, but there’s nothing like Tileyard out of London, so this is the perfect opportunity to bring all that talent together in a central place where they can work together and collaborate,” says Tileyard co-founder Paul Kempe.

Tileyard London’s TYX facilities are based near King Cross station in London. They are available for use 24 hours a day as part of a membership-based structure. TYX members can book sessions online. You can learn more about registering to become a member at tileyardx.co.uk.

For more information about Tileyard North, head to tileyardnorth.co.uk.