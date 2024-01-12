TikTok’s parent company to shut down Resso music platform in India due to “local market conditions”

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is closing down its music streaming platform, Resso, in India at the end of this month.

On 31 January, Resso and its associated operations will shut down across the country. The platform originally launched in India in 2020 and continued to operate after TikTok was banned in the market later that same year.

The news of Resso’s closure was announced on 11 January, when a spokesperson for the brand told Music Business Worldwide, “Unfortunately, owing to local market conditions, we can no longer continue to serve users of Resso in India.

“We have therefore taken the decision to shut down Resso and its associated operations on 31 January. Users will be offered a refund of their remaining subscription fees.”

ByteDance also confirmed to the publication that TikTok Music, the separate premium music streaming service that has so far been rolled out across Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil and Indonesia, will not be affected by Resso’s exit from India.

Resso closed in Brazil and Indonesia back in September following the launch of TikTok Music in both markets. However, there are no plans to launch TikTok Music in India, according to the company.

TikTok Music is a premium-only service that integrates with a users existing TikTok account, allowing them to listen, download and share songs they’ve discovered on the platform. The service also includes the catalogues of all three major record companies: Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music.

TikTok’s impact on the music industry, particularly when it comes to streaming figures, has been huge. Back in December it also revealed that its first ever live music event, TikTok In The Mix, was watched by over 33.5 million people. It even broke a TikTok record as the biggest ever live event streamed on the platform.

The concert took place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona on 10 December. Tickets to attend the event sold out entirely, with an audience of 17,000 in attendance, and it ran for a total of five hours.