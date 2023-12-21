TikTok’s first live music event was a record-breaker watched by over 33.5M

The event has been likened to the “platform’s music discovery played out on stage.”

Social video platform TikTok hosted its first ever live music event, TikTok In The Mix, earlier this month and viewing figures have revealed that it was watched by over 33.5 million people.

Not only did the concert attract an audience of millions, but it also broke a TikTok record as the biggest ever live event streamed on the platform.

The concert took place at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona on 10 December. Tickets to attend the event sold out, with an audience of 17,000 in attendance. It ran for a total of five hours, with performers including Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset, and Peso Pluma.

Reneé Rapp also gave a special performance, and artists from TikTok’s Elevate programme – which celebrates and amplifies emerging new artists – also showcased their talent. These included Isabel LaRosa, Kaliii, LU KALA, and Sam Barber.

The viewing figures have been shared by TikTok itself via its Newsroom, and show that over 33.5 million viewers watched the event across the original broadcast and its subsequent three rebroadcasts. Its record-breaking livestream also garnered 9.6 million viewers who watched in real time on the platform.

@tiktok Missed #TikTokInTheMix? Relive all the highlights and unforgettable moments from our first ever live music experience NOW on @Disney+ and @hulu ✨ ♬ original sound – TikTok

Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Partnerships and Programming at TikTok, says of the triumphant concert, “In The Mix was an awe inspiring event where fans and artists came together to celebrate what we love about TikTok, where the power of the platform’s music discovery played out on stage.

“An event of this magnitude truly takes a village, thank you to the amazing line up of incredible artists, our partners, the sold out crowd in Arizona, and the record breaking audience who watched around the world in their millions on TikTok,” Hourican concludes.

If you missed In The Mix and would like to catch up on some of its highlights, there is a one hour special streaming now on Hulu and Disney+, featuring all the best bits from the show.

Find out more over at the TikTok Newsroom.