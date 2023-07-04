Tidal confirms hi-res FLAC streaming is now being rolled out across the platform

Tidal CEO originally confirmed that FLAC would soon be introduced to the platform back in April.

Tidal has begun to roll out hi-res FLAC (free lossless audio codec) streams across its catalogue, CEO Jesse Dorogusker has confirmed.

Back in April, Dorogusker confirmed the introduction of FLAC during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Reddit. At the time, he said, “We will be introducing hi-res FLAC for our HiFi Plus subscribers soon. It’s lossless and an open standard. It’s a big file, but we’ll give you controls to dial this up and down based on what’s going on.”

Now, Dorogusker has taken to Reddit again to confirm that it is finally here, and the roll out process has begun. FLAC streams, in up to 24-bit/192kHz quality, are now available to Tidal’s Early Access Program (EAP) users on iOS.

These users simply need to update their beta app and select ‘Max’ quality in the new ‘Audio & Playback’ settings. According to the CEO, the brand wants to hear from users before rolling it out more broadly.

“Starting today, there are over six million tracks available to stream in hi-res FLAC,” writes Dorogusker. “We’re actively working with distributors, labels, and artists to add more content in this format every day.

“I’ll be back next month to share more on how the beta is going, plus give some insight into additional changes we’re looking to make. And don’t worry, if you aren’t a part of our EAP, you’ll be able to experience hi-res FLAC soon – we’re going to be adding it for all HiFi Plus users in August,” he confirms.

Originally, MQA was the platform’s preferred delivery method, but the brand went into administration. Dorogusker’s new statement does not address its future with MQA, but does state Tidal will “continue to support multiple formats” of hi-res audio.

