The Qube opens East London studio, fitted with rehearsal rooms, podcast studios and a video-editing suite

UK-based recording studio, The Qube, has opened a second location, this time in the heart of East London and with even more of a community spirit. The Qube East studios follow on the tails of its Ealing processor, which first opened its doors in 2019.

Following the same overall foundation as the original West London location, the music producers behind the studio (Nicholas Sonuga and Amin Hamzianpour) aim to provide an inspiring space, that delivers a range of recording options and a community feel.

Qube East offers a total of 24 production studios – including a Dolby state-of-the-art 7.4.1. Studio.

A variety of rehearsal rooms and DJ rooms are also included, along with synchronised recording and video technology. In addition, a podcast studio and a video-editing suite are also offered by the complex – meaning that creators can capture and edit social media content with ease during their stay.

Located in a newly-developed area next to Canary Wharf, the space prioritises a community feel in its design. Not only is the layout of the new studio said by the founders to be more inspiring, but a private members’ lounge is also included, encouraging musicians to socialise and network.

This social focal point employs a bar, fully stocked with alcoholic beverages and barista-made coffee, alongside an outdoor terrace.

“We wanted to create something where there was much more of a community. You can come to your studio and it’s an inspiring space, you can hang out and collaborate,” said co-founder Nicholas Sonuga.

“People can use high-quality equipment at a reasonable price. It’s self-access but you have to be approved by the membership committee first, leading to a comfortable environment filled with a high standard of creators.”

Membership plans start from £75 per month and options range up to the £1,100 mark.

Find out more on The Qube’s website.