Timbaland and DJ Khalil team up with Serato to discuss the Future of Sampling

The two will share their experiences and discuss the changing landscape of the music industry.

DJ software brand Serato is teaming up with Timbaland and DJ Khalil to present a new educational event, centred around the future of sampling.

Set to take place next Tuesday (7 March), the event sees the two artists join forces for a conversation about their time in the music industry, and provide an insight into how the world of songwriting is changing.

Hosted on Zoom, the virtual masterclass is free to attend for creators located around the world, and those looking to take part can book their place now using Timbaland’s Beatclub website.

In the conversation, legendary songwriter Timbaland will sit down with Grammy-winning producer DJ Khalil to share anecdotes about their time in the industry and educate attendees on their approach towards sampling.

Providing this exclusive insight into their discographies, which have featured the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake and Eminem, the two will elaborate on their creative processes, and also explain how Serato Studios and Stems have impacted their workflow.

As the event is hosted by Serato, attendees will also receive a live demonstration of the recently unveiled Serato Studio 2.0. According to the brand, this newly-launched software aims to make sampling easier and more intuitive than ever.

O.P. Miller, the Artist Relations Manager at Serato will moderate the event, and all who attend will also receive a six-month license for Serato Studio 2.0.

Tickets and further information are available on Beatclub’s website.