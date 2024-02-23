Spotify introduces music advisory agency for brands wanting to work with emerging artists

The agency has already launched its first campaign, which sees Coca-Cola team up with Peggy Gou.

Spotify has launched a brand new, in-house “music advisory agency” to assist brands in building connections with emerging talent and run campaigns that will be beneficial for both parties.

The agency, called AUX, has already landed Coca-Cola as its first client for a Coke Studio campaign. As part of this move, the beverage brand has teamed up with Peggy Gou for “a long-term partnership” that will include live events, social media content, a branded playlist and on-platform promotional support.

In a post shared via the Spotify newsroom, it says that with AUX, it will use its “deep expertise to counsel brands about how best to use music to enrich their campaigns” and will connect them with emerging artists to help them reach new audiences.

Spotify isn’t the first platform to be launching an agency of this kind. As TechCrunch notes, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and other social networking companies offer similar programmes to connect creators with brands.

“Spotify is always looking for ways to leverage our music ecosystem to deepen the connections between artists, brands, and fans,” says Jeremy Erlich, VP, Head of Music Content at Spotify. “AUX is a natural step for us to help brands strengthen their music strategy and better connect with new audiences through our expert insights and observations from our music team, tailored to meet brands’ needs.”

Joshua Burke, Global Head of Music & Culture Marketing at The Coca-Cola Company adds: “We are proud to be an early partner to AUX, which integrates Spotify’s expertise to enable authentic connections with music fans worldwide.

“This is a natural progression of our long-standing partnership with Spotify and marks a key milestone for our commitment to artists and the music community. We are excited to launch Coke Studio at Spotify LA, which will provide recording support for emerging artists and a platform to promote their music.”

Jean-François Pathy, a marketing veteran who has been instrumental in AUX’s formation, serves as its Global Head. In this role, Pathy and AUX will also work with artists to help them bring their music to life in “new and compelling ways”.

Find out more over at the Spotify Newsroom.